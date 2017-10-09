Man dies after falling out of truck in Harvard

A man died after he fell out of a truck he was driving Saturday night in far northwest suburban Harvard.

Authorities responded at 9:35 p.m. to Crowley Road about 500 feet west of Harvard Hills Road, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Joshua M. Trepanier, 21, was driving a small truck with two passengers inside when he got out of the truck while it was still moving to get in the truck bed and fell onto the road, according to the coroner’s office.

Trepanier, a Harvard resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Harvard police and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Police Accident Investigation Unit are assisting the coroner with the investigation.