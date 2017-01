Man dies after Lowell crash

A man died after a crash Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

A death investigation team was called at 9:22 a.m. to a crash in the 6500 block of East 181st St. in Lowell, where they found 58-year-old William L. Rayner, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Rayner, of the 500 block of Orchard Ave. in Hebron, Ind., was pronounced on the scene at 9:59 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The Lake County sheriff’s office could not immediately be reached for more details.