Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lynwood

A man died Sunday night after suffering multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash in south suburban Lynwood, an autopsy Monday revealed.

Stanley Evans, 67, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 11:02 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Evans, who lived in Lynwood, was involved in a motorcycle crash near Lincoln Highway and East Sauk Trail, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday revealed he suffered multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available early Tuesday.