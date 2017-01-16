Man dies after News Year’s Eve shooting in Gage Park

A 35-year-old man has died 11 days after being shot in the head on New Year’s Eve in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Juan A. Vasquez was driving in the 5600 block of South Albany about 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, when at least one person opened fire and he was hit, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Vasquez managed to keep driving for about six more blocks before his vehicle stalled near his home in the 3100 block of West 53rd Street, authorities said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. An autopsy Monday ruled his death a homicide.

No one was in custody for the killing Monday as Area Central detectives continued to investigate.