Man dies after vehicle crashes into ditch on I-57

A 41-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-57 in the south suburbs.

A passerby reported a vehicle in a ditch on I-57 near 141st Street at 3:05 p.m. Friday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The only person in the vehicle, identified as Antonio M. Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found Lane, of the 17700 block of Central Park Avenue in Country Club Hills, died of multiple injures in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.