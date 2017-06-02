Man dies after West Englewood crash

A man died after a West Englewood neighborhood crash Sunday morning on the South Side.

About 10 a.m., the 58-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north in the 5900 block of South Ashland when a Cadillac Escalade ran a red light and collided with the Malibu, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released.

The 18-year-old man driving the Escalade was cited for disobeying a red light signal, negligent driving and failure to produce a driver’s license, police said.