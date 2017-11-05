Man dies almost 4 months after being shot in East Garfield Park

A 22-year-old man died Wednesday, almost four months after he was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Just after 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Mack McClinton and a 17-year-old boy were walking out of an alley in the 300 block of South California when someone shot them from a dark-colored vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McClinton was shot in the neck, and the boy was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where McClinton was initially listed in serious condition and the boy in good condition.

McClinton, who lived a block away from the shooting site, was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Thursday found he died of complications from the gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.