Man dies day after North Lawndale shooting

A man died a day after being shot Monday afternoon in an attack that left another man injured in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood.

Fontaine T. Sanders, 19; and a 20-year-old man were in the 4300 block of West 15th Street about noon Monday when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sanders was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

The older man was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.