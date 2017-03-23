Man dies days after Rosemoor shooting

A 22-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, five days after he was shot in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Cedric Adkins-Malone was outside working on a vehicle about 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of South Calumet when someone appeared from a gangway across the street and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Adkins-Malone suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting.