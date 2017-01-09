Man dies following Austin crash

A 24-year-old man died Monday evening after being involved in a crash two days earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Jose Avila, Jr. was involved in a crash Saturday near the intersection of North Chicago and West Menard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 5:22 p.m. Monday. He lived in the South Austin neighborhood.

An autopsy Friday found Avila died from multiple inures related to the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.