Man dies following crash in Orland Park

A man died Sunday evening following a crash in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Ronald Bobowski, 24, of Midlothian, was involved in a crash in the 14300 block of Harlem Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 7:01 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy conducted Monday found Bobowski died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.