Man dies following crash in unincorporated McHenry County

A Lake Villa man was killed Wednesday morning after crashing his pickup near northwest suburban McHenry.

Firefighters responded at 10:19 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Flanders Road in unincorporated McHenry, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A Dodge Ram traveling east on Flanders had crashed into a tree after driving on and off the roadway in both directions for “unknown reasons,” police said.

The 61-year-old driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing his seatbelt, but no airbags deployed during the crash.

No one else was in the pickup, the sheriff’s office said.