Man dies following Hoffman Estates crash with deer

A man died early Wednesday after the vehicle he was in collided with a deer in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Robert J. Issel, 78, was in a vehicle driving near the intersection of Golf and Rohrssen roads when it crashed into the deer, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. More information about the crash, including when it happened, was not immediately known.

Issel was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday found Hernandez died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.