Man dies from gunshot wound, head injuries in Dixmoor

A man died Thursday night after he was assaulted and shot in south suburban Dixmoor.

Michael Davis, 41, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and blunt force injuries to the head in an assault in the first block of 141st Street in Dixmoor, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Dixmoor police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.