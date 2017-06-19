Man dies in Austin after jumping onto vehicle in traffic, falling off

A man fell off the top of a vehicle and died Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 3:30 p.m., the 26-year-old jumped onto a vehicle in traffic in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The driver accelerated out of fear and struck the man, police said.

An autopsy Monday found he died of blunt force injuries by falling from and being struck by a moving vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver was found at a residence after they called 911 to report the incident, police said.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating.