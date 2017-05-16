Man dies in fall at Wilmington work site

A man fell to his death while working in southwest suburban Wilmington, the coroner’s office announced Monday.

Jason Clark, 44, was involved in the “work site mishap” in the 30100 block of South Ridge Way in Wilmington, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

An autopsy Monday determined Clark, who lived in Bourbonnais, suffered multiple injuries due to a fall, the coroner’s office said. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.