Man dies month after Calumet Heights shooting

A 25-year-old man who was shot last month in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side died Thursday, according to Chicago Police.

About 10 p.m. Feb. 22, he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Oglesby when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit in the back, police said. The man was taken in serious condition to Trinity Hospital.

He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead Thursday, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The man’s identity was not immediately available as Area South detectives investigate. No one was in custody for the shooting.