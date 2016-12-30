Man dies more than a month after Skokie crash

An 85-year-old man died early Friday, more than a month after he was injured in a crash in north suburban Skokie.

Tae Joonkwon suffered blunt force injuries Nov. 18 in a collision between a motor vehicle and a bicyclist at Kostner Avenue and Mulford Street in Skokie, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Joonkwon, who lived in the 7600 block of North Tripp Avenue in Skokie, was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications from his injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Skokie police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the crash.