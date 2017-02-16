Man dies more than a week after car struck by train in Gary

A 26-year-old man died more than a week after his car was struck by a train in northwest Indiana.

Chauncey Wray was driving a Chevrolet Cruze at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 5 when he disregarded a crossing gate that was down at Lake Street and Miller Avenue in Gary, and the car was struck by the train, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Wray, the only person in the car, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:32 p.m. Monday, according to Westerfield and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found Wray, of Gary, died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. His manner of death remains pending.