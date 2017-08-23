Man dies nearly 2 weeks after I-55 crash in Channahon

A man died Monday afternoon, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in southwest suburban Channahon.

On Aug. 9, 60-year-old Michael D. Deboard was the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle and then rolled over in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Bluff Road, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Deboard, who lived in Braidwood, was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m. Monday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, the coroner’s office said. His final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending medical record review and police reports.