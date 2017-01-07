Man dies nearly 6 months after being shot in Humboldt Park

A 21-year-old man died Thursday, nearly six months after he was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jose Martinez and two other men were sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 6, 2016 in the 3400 block of West Augusta when a male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. Martinez was shot on the right side of his neck and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Martinez was pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m. Thursday at the Warren Barr South Loop rehabilitation center, 1725 S. Wabash Ave., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Irving Park neighborhood.

An autopsy Friday found he died of complications from his gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The same shooting also wounded a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man.