Man dies nearly a month after violent South Loop robbery

A Harvey man who suffered serious head injuries during a July robbery in the South Loop died early Monday.

Officers responding to a call of a battery at 5:16 p.m. July 17 found Curtis Sanderbeck, 46, bleeding and unconscious in the 1200 block of South Canal, according to Chicago Police.

A witness told police that another male struck Sanderbeck in his head with a board, kicked him and took his property.

Sanderbeck was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He died at RML Specialty Hospital at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications from head trauma in the assault and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers took two suspects into custody in July, police said. Both were released without being charged. No one was in custody Wednesday as Area Central detectives investigate.