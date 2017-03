Man dies of gunshot wound in Gary

An Indianapolis man died Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound in northwest Indiana.

Corey Brazelton, 18, was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Tyler Street in Gary, but his manner of death was pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Additional details on the fatality were not immediately available early Wednesday.