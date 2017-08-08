Man dies one year after Logan Square shooting, woman charged

A man died Monday afternoon, one year after he was wounded in a domestic shooting in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

Samantha Santiago, 29, was charged July 25 with one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 36-year-old Lavatus McCullough, according to Chicago Police and Cook County court records.

McCullough was shot in the neck about 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2016 in the 2000 block of North Kedzie, authorities said.

McCullough, who lived on the Near North Side, died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 1:58 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of complications of a remote gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

Santiago, who lived on the same block as the shooting, remains held at the Cook County Jail on a $950,000 bond, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. She is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.