Man dies week after motorcycle crash in Joliet

A man died Monday afternoon, more than a week after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in southwest suburban Joliet.

Roger A. Phillips, 38, was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. Monday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Phillips, of Shorewood, was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on July 30 near the intersection of West Jefferson and Oneill streets in Joliet, the coroner’s office said.

The final cause and manner of death will determined at a later date after a review of records and toxicological studies, the coroner’s office said.

Joliet police are investigating the crash.