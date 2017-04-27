Man dies while pinned under pickup truck in Round Lake Beach

A man was pinned underneath a pickup truck and died Thursday in north suburban Round Lake Beach, authorities said.

Police were called about 4:20 p.m. to a report of a man in his mid-30s trapped under a truck in the Meijer parking lot at 750 E. Rollins Road, according to Round Lake Beach police. Officers were unable to free the man, and he was determined to be dead.

A preliminary investigation found the man might have been under the truck with a tool when the truck began going backwards for an unknown reason, trapping him underneath, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office also responded to the scene and was trying to notify the man’s next of kin.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was expected Friday.