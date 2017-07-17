Man drives car stolen in Chicago into Maywood, then runs from cops

A man driving a car that had been reported stolen in Chicago sped past officers before abandoning the car and running away in west suburban Maywood early Monday.

Around 4:10 a.m., patrol officers spotted a red Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plates that had recently been reported stolen from Chicago, according to Maywood police.

Officers attempted to position patrol units to stop the Impala as the driver began to speed, refusing to stop even in residential neighborhoods.

The driver got out of the car in the area of Grand Avenue and Oak Street in River Grove and ran away, police said. A foot chase began and the man was arrested.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no charges have been filed, police said. Anyone with information should contact Det. Vargas or Lt. Diaz at (708) 450-4471.