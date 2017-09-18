Man electrocuted at Blue Line station on West Side

A 42-year-old man was electrocuted at a Blue Line station Sunday night on the West Side.

Robert Devito was found unresponsive on the tracks at the Pulaski Blue station at 530 S. Pulaski Rd. at 7:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Devito, an Oak Lawn resident, was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Monday found he was electrocuted after making contact with the third rail, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area North detectives are investigating.