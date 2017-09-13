Man faces 30 years for stabbing during bar fight over woman in Aurora

A man is facing up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday of a stabbing a man during a bar fight over a woman last year in west suburban Aurora.

After deliberating for nearly four hours, a Kane County jury convicted 36-year-old Michael W. Moser-Booth of one felony count of armed violence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On April 12, 2016, Moser-Booth, an Aurora resident, walked into O’Malley’s Bar & Grill at 701 Hill Avenue and confronted another man, who was with a group of people, including a woman both men knew, Aurora police said after the stabbing.

An argument then broke out over the woman, and Moser-Booth pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in his neck, police said. He tried to run from the bar, but was tackled in the parking lot by an off-duty Aurora police officer who saw the attack.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Moser-Booth knew and targeted the victim, who continues to suffer from “permanent injuries.”

Moser-Booth had been free on a $5,000 bond, but that was revoked and he was taken into custody, the state’s attorney’s office said.

His next court appearance is set for October 27 for motions and sentencing. He faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.