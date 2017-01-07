Man faces drug charges after arrest near Elgin park

A man is facing a series of felony drug charges after officers found him slumped over the wheel of a parked car Thursday near a park in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers were on patrol at 5:47 p.m. near Trout Park, 576 Trout Park Boulevard in Elgin, when they spotted 53-year-old Robert Kroon slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle, Elgin police said in a statement.

Kroon, who lives in Belvidere, admitted to smoking marijuana before the officers arrived, police said. Upon further investigation, the officers found pot and other drugs “packaged for distribution,” as well as cash.

Kroon was charged with one felony count each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of marijuana; and possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $100,000 bond, according to police and the Kane County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for July 12.