Man faces murder charges in death of Hinsdale woman

Andrea Urban, 50, was found dead May 4 afternoon inside her Hinsdale. Her death was being investigated as a homicide. | Facebook

A man is facing murder charges more than three weeks after a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her west suburban Hinsdale home.

Dominic Sanders faces the charges in connection with the death of Andrea Urban, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced Friday. No further information about Sanders was provided.

At 3:37 p.m. May 4, officers responded to a home at 745 Town Place after dispatchers received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman, Hinsdale police said.

Officers found Urban, a leukemia survivor and mother of two, dead inside her home of blunt-force trauma, according to police and the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a bond hearing, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officials were expected to release more information about the case after.

Investigators collected evidence, including several electronic devices, from Urban’s home for analysis by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, Hinsdale Police Chieg Kevin Simpson said in a statement earlier this month.

Interviews were being continuously conducted with Urban’s friends and associates, helping generate additional leads, Simpson said. Authorities said they had no reason to suspect that Urban’s homicide was a random act.

Urban’s two children, who lived with her at the home and attended local schools, were being cared for by relatives, police said.