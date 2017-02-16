Man facing charges after Austin shooting

A man is facing charges after he exchanged gunfire with another person Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Deshawn Henderson, 29, faces one felony count of possession or use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago Police.

Henderson was leaving a business in the 200 block of South Laramie about 4:15 p.m. when a male suspect wearing a mask walked up and opened fire, police said.

Henderson pulled out his own gun and returned fire, police said. He was shot in the left arm and buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The masked suspect jumped into a silver BMW SUV, which sped away west on Adams, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire and suffered a graze wound to the left hand, police said. She was taken in good condition to Loretto Hospital.

Henderson’s gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

He was ordered held on a $500,000 bond Wednesday, and is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.