Man facing charges in connection with fatal St. Charles crash

A 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash near west suburban St. Charles that left a 74-year-old woman dead last year.

Mark Vogtman was charged with aggravated DUI of any amount of cannabis and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

About 3:45 p.m. on July 7, 2016, a Mitsubishi Outland traveling east on Route 64 stopped behind a vehicle waiting to turn right onto Cibis Road, according to the sheriff’s office. A Toyota Highlander stopped behind the Mitsubishi.

An eastbound Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Toyota, which went into the westbound lane and was struck head-on by a semi tractor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, 74-year-old Janice Willenborg, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. Willenborg lived in St. Charles.

The 55-year-old man driving the semi tractor and the 20-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi were also taken to Delnor Hospital with minor injuries. Vogtman was not injured.

Vogtman, of Sugar Grove, was taken into custody Thursday and taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center, where he posted ten percent of his $30,000 bond and was released, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 18 at the Kane County Judicial Center.