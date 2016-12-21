Man fatally shot by police in NW Indiana

A man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

About 9:15 a.m., Knox police and Starke County sheriff’s deputies went to the 3100 block of South U.S. 35 in Knox to serve a felony warrant, according to Indiana State Police.

While they were serving the warrant, a black GMC pickup truck through the closed garage door of a business and struck a marked sheriff’s squad car, police said.

The driver of the pickup then tried to run over an officer while driving away from the scene, police said.

Officers fired their weapons, striking the driver and the truck, police said.

William R. Newman, 46, of Plymouth, Indiana, was taken to Indiana University Hospital in Knox, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

State police are investigating the shooting.