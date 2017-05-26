Man fatally shot in Albany Park

A man died hours after being shot last weekend in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 43-year-old was driving a van in the 4100 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

He was hit in the back of the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 3:45 p.m., authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s name. An autopsy on Thursday ruled his death a homicide.

No one was in custody for the killing as of early Friday.

The man was among 38 people shot in Chicago last weekend.