Man fatally shot in Gresham

A man was shot to death in a home Thursday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 10 p.m., a man thought to be in his mid-20s was discovered unresponsive in a home in the 8000 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police.

A person who lived in home left at 6:30 a.m. and returned at 10 p.m. to find the man shot in the head in the living room, police said.