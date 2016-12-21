Man fatally shot in Midlothian parking lot

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in south suburban Midlothian.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 7:06 a.m. found Darius Minter with several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a parking lot near his home in the 3300 block of 147th Street, according to Midlothian police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Minter was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:32 a.m., authorities said.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, police said. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation