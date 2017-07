Man fatally shot in south suburban Riverdale

A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot in south suburban Riverdale.

Willie Daquan Harris, 22, was shot in the head in the 13900 block of South Wabash Avenue in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harris, a Harvey resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:29 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police did not return messages seeking information about the shooting.