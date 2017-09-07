Man fatally shot in south suburban Riverdale

A man was fatally shot last week in south suburban Riverdale.

Cedric Caldwell, 36, was shot in the 400 block of West 137th Street in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Caldwell, whose home address was not known, died at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police did not immediately return messages seeking information about the shooting.