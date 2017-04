Man fatally shot on Far South Side identified as Dorian Tompkins

Dorian Tompkins, 20, was identified Friday as the man shot to death April 9 in the 13100 block of South Langley in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

Tompkins was shot in the chest when several men walked up to him as he stood outside around 8 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Other details weren’t immediately available.