Man fatally stabbed in Ford Heights, person in custody

A person is in custody following the fatal stabbing of a man Friday night in south suburban Ford Heights, authorities said.

About 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Drexel Avenue after getting a report of a man stabbed, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Jason Cody, 43, of the same block in Ford Heights, was found with a stab wound to his chest, according to the sheriff’s and Cook County medical examiner’s offices. Cody was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he died of his wound.

An autopsy on Saturday ruled his death a homicide, authorities said.

A person was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.