Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in Northbrook

A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Sunday morning in north suburban Northbrook.

Steven J. Rizzi, 53, was fatally struck by Train 332 about 9 a.m. near the Metra station at 1401 Shermer Rd. in Northbrook, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rizzi, whose home address was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:53 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday ruled his death a suicide.

Train 322 was delayed two hours, Magliari said.

Metra police are investigating.