Man fatally struck by car in Avondale identified

A 64-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car more than two weeks ago while crossing a street in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood has been identified.

Shortly before midnight Jan. 26, a 31-year-old man was driving east on Melrose Street when he hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk while making a left turn from a stop sign to Pulaski, according to Chicago Police.

The pedestrian, identified as 64-year-old Pavel Butnufski, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 27, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found Butnufski died of multiple injuries due to being struck by an automobile, and his death was ruled an accident.

The medical examiner’s office has not been able to find Butnufski’s family; and his home address was unknown.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said. CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.