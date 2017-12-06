Man fatally struck by pickup in Merrillville

A 48-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup Sunday night in northwest Indiana.

Kevin Folleth, an employee of Best Barricading, was conducting business in the 6100 block of Broadway in Merrillville at 7:09 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup, according to Merrillville police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Folleth, a resident of Mason, Michigan, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, where he died at 7:48 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, but his manner of death remains pending.

The driver of the pickup drove off after striking Folleth, but was stopped by police in the 5300 block of Broadway, police said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.