Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown

A man was struck and killed by a semi truck Saturday morning in Chinatown, authorities said.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was hit by the semi shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Wentworth, according to police and fire officials. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene after the crash, police said. It was not immediately clear whether citations would be issued as the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit investigated.