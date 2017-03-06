Man fatally struck by SUV after falling out of limo bus in Deerfield

A 27-year-old man died early Saturday after falling out of a limo bus and being struck by an SUV on Interstate 294 near north suburban Deerfield.

A 2012 Freightliner Truck Tractor limo bus was traveling south about 3:05 p.m. on I-294 at Lake Cook Road when James J. Larsen went to the front of the limo to turn up the radio volume, according to Illinois State Police.

Larson lost his balance, fell down the stairs and out of the limo bus’ door onto the pavement, where he was struck by a black SUV, police said. The SUV didn’t stop and continued driving north from the scene.

Larson, of Libertyville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash investigation is ongoing.