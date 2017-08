Man fatally struck by train in Gary

A 23-year-old man was fatally struck by a train early Monday in northwest Indiana.

Zachary Froman was struck by a train about 12:30 a.m. at Marion Street and Old Hobart Road in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.

Froman, a Portage resident, was dead at the scene, authorities said. He died of blunt force trauma, but the manner of death remains pending.

Gary police are investigating.