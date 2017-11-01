Man fatally struck by van on Eisenhower Expressway

A man was fatally struck by a van Tuesday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened about 11:10 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

As of 2:15 a.m., all inbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic in the area, police said. Additional details on the crash, including whether the driver of the van was charged or cited, were not immediately available.