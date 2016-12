Man fatally struck by vehicle in Hammond

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

Marvin Keith Thomas, 56, was pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m. in the 5300 block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Thomas, who lived in the 6100 block of Willard Road in Hammond, suffered blunt force trauma when he was struck by the vehicle, the coroner’s office said.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available early Thursday.