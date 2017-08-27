Man fatally struck by vehicle in Norwood Park

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 39-year-old man was struck at 3:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Devon, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name was not released Saturday night.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.